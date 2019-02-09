Toonami To Produce An Air A 4-Episode UZUMAKI Miniseries
Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama at Prodcution I.G. and featuring music composed by Colin Stetson, the Uzumaki miniseries will premiere in the U.S. before its screened in Japan.
One of the more buzzworthy announcements coming out of Crunchyroll Expo (CRX) was the news that a 4-episode miniseries based on Junji Ito's Uzumaki horror manga will air on Toonami in 2020.
The manga was created by Junji Ito, largely considered the best horror mangaka of all-time. His credits previously include a collaboration with Guillermo del Toro and Hideo Kojima on the Silent Hill video game and a manga adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, which earned Ito an Eisner Award in 2019.
Released as a weekly manga series in Big Comic Spirits from 1998 to 1999, Uzumaki consists of 3 volumes and has previously been adapted into a video game, light novel and live-action film. VIZ Media has previously translated and released all 3 chapters to North American manga readers.
Spiral into the dark! Toonami is proud to announce the newest anime series created in partnership with Production IG USA. Uzumaki, a four episode mini-series based on the supernatural horror manga by legendary author Junji Ito, will premiere on Toonami in 2020!
