SAILOR MOON animated movies are coming to North America in August

Fans of the Sailor Moon franchise who are located in America, should keep an eye out come August because three animated movies are coming to your shores.

If you’re a huge fan of Sailor Moon, then you’ll be happy to know that Viz Media has teamed up with Fathom Events in a bid to bring what they call a special series of Sailor Moon. Yes, we know that Sailor Moon is more targeted towards the female audience, but a lot of young boys tend to tune into the show.

We should point out that what Viz Media and Fathom are working on, is actually a movie. From what we’ve come to understand, three movies will be shown, and the plan is to have them all air in 590 theaters across the United States come July and August of this year.

Here’s the date of which each film will showcase in American movie theaters.

SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE and SAILOR MOON S: THE MOVIE Double-Feature

Saturday, July 28th – Dubbed Versions

Monday, July 30th – Subtitled Versions

SAILOR MOON SUPER S: THE MOVIE and “Ami’s First Love” Screening

Saturday, August 4th – Dubbed Versions

Monday, August 6th – Subtitled Versions

“We are very excited to partner with Fathom to bring the next set of SAILOR MOON movies to audiences nationwide,” according to Brian Ige, Vice President, Animation. “Catch the adventures of the Sailor Guardians the way they were meant to be seen – on the big screen – at this summer’s exclusive SAILOR MOON theatrical events!”

For those who are unaware, the Sailor Moon anime series is based on the popular manga from Naoko Takeuchi. The main character is called Usagi Tsukino, and when the time presents itself, she has the power to transform into a powerful superhero-type character who is all about love an justice.

It might sound corny, but there’s some fun to be had.