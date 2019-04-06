AKIRA Creator Katsuhiro Otomo Set To Appear At Anime Expo 2019

Katsuhiro Otomo, the man behind Akira is schedule to appear at the event known as Anime Expo 2019 in Los Angeles. He will talk about a lot things, and they include new projects in the works.

The upcoming Anime Expo 2019 is set to commence from July 4 to the 7th of the same month at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It's going to be a blast as usual, but things could get even better since Katsuhiro Otomo is scheduled to appear.

For those who lack knowledge, Katsuhiro Otomo is the creator of Akira, you know, the manga series and movie. For some, the film is the one that kicked started the success of anime in the West, and that has led to the many awesome series and movies we got the chance to watch over the years.

Now, as for why Otomo is in attendance, we understand he’s the guest of honor. It’s the perfect timing because the live-action Akira movie is finally taking shape. Chances are he might discuss this at the event and whether or not he has any involvement at all.

A legend joins #AX2019. We're honored to have AKIRA creator and director Katsuhiro Otomo join us as a Guest of Honor at Anime Expo 2019!



Learn more → https://t.co/krslv5FXrG pic.twitter.com/nZa6Cob0uK — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 4, 2019

While we do not have a deep knowledge of all things he’ll talk about at the event, we do know he plans to showcase all the new things he’s working on. Let’s hope these new projects will have successes comparable to Akira, or better.

Very unlikely, but one can dream, can’t we not? Good.