Live-Action AKIRA Movie From Taika Waititi Dropped From Warner Bros. Release Calendar
When it was revealed back in July that Taika Waititi would helm Thor: Love and Thunder (a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok), WB was said to be blindsided as the JoJo Rabbit helmer was belived to be lining up a live-action, Western adaptation of Akira as his next project. In a recent interview, Waititi stated that he planned to helm Akira after Thor 4, which is set for release on November 5, 2021.
Director Taika Waititi was all set to helm a live-action adaptation ofAkira for Warner Bros. before surprising the studio by deciding to direct a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok first.
Now, those plans appear to be in even greater flux as WB has elected to completely remove Akira from its slate of upcoming films. The studio updated a number of films on its release calendar, with The Matrix 4 taking over Akira's original May 21, 2021 release date. Additionally, the long-gestating standalone superhero film for The Flash was dated for July 1, 2022.
Waititii first signed up for the project back in 2017. Over the years, Star Trek Beyond director Justin Lin and Get Out director Jordan Peele have also been attached to the project. Going back in further, 2011 had Jaume Collet-Serra slated to direct, with a cast that included Ken Watanabe, Garret Hedlund, Kristen Stewart, Ezra Miller and Helena Bonham Carter. Just before filming was slated to begin in Vancouver, WB halted the project over budgetary concerns.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]