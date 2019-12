Live-Action AKIRA Movie From Taika Waititi Dropped From Warner Bros. Release Calendar

The Winds Over Neo-Tokyo have changed again.



WB's live-action AKIRA has been moved to UNSET. Which is like saying...it ain't happenin' anytime soon, folks. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) December 11, 2019

When it was revealed back in July that Taika Waititi would helm(a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok), WB was said to be blindsided as thehelmer was belived to be lining up a live-action, Western adaptation ofas his next project. In a recent interview, Waititi stated that he planned to helm Akira after Thor 4, which is set for release on November 5, 2021.Now, those plans appear to be in even greater flux as WB has elected to completely removefrom its slate of upcoming films. The studio updated a number of films on its release calendar, withtaking overoriginal May 21, 2021 release date. Additionally, the long-gestating standalone superhero film for The Flash was dated for July 1, 2022.Waititii first signed up for the project back in 2017. Over the years,director Justin Lin anddirector Jordan Peele have also been attached to the project. Going back in further, 2011 had Jaume Collet-Serra slated to direct, with a cast that included Ken Watanabe, Garret Hedlund, Kristen Stewart, Ezra Miller and Helena Bonham Carter. Just before filming was slated to begin in Vancouver, WB halted the project over budgetary concerns.