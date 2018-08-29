ANIMA YELL'S Anime Gets New Trailers And Release Date
Anime Yell! gets an anime adaptation from the Animaeru!! manga. The series has released two new trailers and has now confirmed when the show will be hitting screens and streaming services.
The official website for the anime Anima Yell!, adaptation of the yonkoma (manga of 4 vignettes) of Animaeru!!, announces the premiere of this animated series for October 7 at Tokyo MX, ATX and BS11. There are also two new promotional videos, a 30-second trailer and a 15-second teaser.
Doga Kobo is behind this animated project of Anima Yell!, which is directed by Masako Sato. It is Sato's first project as a director of a series, after having worked as episode director in Haikyû!!. Fumihiko Shimo (CLANNAD, Infinite Stratos, New Game!) is the scriptwriter of this anime, character designs are by Manamu Amasaki (animation director in Hanasaku Iroha and New Game!).
Regarding the distribution of voices, this is are the following dub actresses:
Yuka Ozaki as Kohane Hatoya
Haruka Shiraishi as Kana Ushiku
Mikako Izawa as Uki Sawatari
Tomori Kusunoki as Kotetsu Tatejima
Yuina Yamada as Hizume Arima
Tsukasa Unohana writes and draws the Animaeru!! manga since 2016 in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine. So far the project has two volume compilations in the Japanese market.
