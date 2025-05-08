ONE PIECE Creator Eiichiro Oda Gifted Special LEGO Gum-Gum Fruit; Could This Be An Official Set?

Earlier this year, The LEGO Group announced a new line of brick sets based on Netflix's live-action One Piece series. The new sets are expected to arrive sometime this year, presumably alongside the show's Season 2 premiere.

Unfortunately, the original announcement didn't provide a sneak peek at any of the sets, teasing that they will allow fans to build and experience "iconic moments and scenes" from the live-action adaptation "in a new way." This was announced back in January with the promise that the full collection reveal, "including products and experiences," would come over the next couple of months.

Fast forward to Wednesday, May 7th, and we may have gotten a sneak peek at one of the new LEGO One Piece sets. The Netflix social account for its One Piece series posted a brief video that showed Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the One Piece manga, being gifted a LEGO Gum-Gum Fruit "as a gesture of appreciation for the world he's built."

Straw Hats, @LEGO_Group brought a one of a kind treasure to our captain! Eiichiro Oda was gifted a LEGO Gum-Gum Fruit as a gesture of appreciation for the world he’s built! 🌊👑 pic.twitter.com/Aj81NazVx6 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 7, 2025

There are two possibilities here: either this is a rare, specially made LEGO set created exclusively for Eiichiro Oda, or it's an early look at one of the upcoming sets in the LEGO One Piece collection. If it's the latter, then perhaps this means LEGO could be gearing up to finally reveal the sets associated with One Piece.

The LEGO One Piece collection is expected to arrive later this year alongside the second season of the live-action series. Although Netflix has not yet announced when One Piece Season 2 will premiere, there have been numerous teasers pointing to a 2025 release. Even Netflix's Tudum article announcing the LEGO One Piece sets teased a 2025 debut:

Ahoy, Straw Hats! The Lego Group, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios are teaming up to bring you treasures you can cherish while you wait for new episodes of ONE PIECE, which arrive later this year.

One Piece has already been confirmed to have a presence at Netflix's Tudum 2025 later this month. While we're not sure exactly what will be shown, we do expect a teaser trailer and, hopefully, an update on Season 2's release. Given that we now have this teaser, perhaps we'll also get an update on the LEGO One Piece collection.

Netflix Tudum 2025 is a one night live event that will feature news and exclusive reveals for Netflix's biggest shows and movies. The event will stream live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 31st at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.