ONE PIECE Actor Joe Manganiello Hints That Work On Season 3 Will Begin Later This Year

Actor Joe Manganiello, who plays Mr. 0 (a.k.a. Crocodile) in Netflix's live-action One Piece series, has hinted that work on Season 3 will begin this year. Netflix has yet to confirm a third season.

By MattIsForReal - May 10, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Source: Cinemablend

While we're all still eagerly awaiting Netflix to announce the premiere date of One Piece Season 2, it seems the streaming giant is quietly already moving on to production on the show's third season. Netflix has yet to officially announce a third season of the hit live-action adaptation, but actors involved with the series have already been talking about the start of production on it.

The latest One Piece Season 3 update comes via Cinemablend, who recently spoke with series newcomer Joe Manganiello. Although the actor couldn't provide an update on Season 2, other than it being done, he did hint that work on the yet-to-be-announced Season 3 will begin later this year.

"We've taken a break between season two and season three, so yeah, I'll be heading back later on this year, and we'll be working on the next part of the story," Manganiello revealed. "So that's about all I could say."

Manganiello joins the cast of One Piece Season 2 as the famed villain Mr. 0, a.k.a. Crocodile, leader of the secret criminal organization known as the Baroque Works. As the leader of Baroque Works, Mr. 0 is a major antagonist in One Piece with a prominent background presence in the storylines leading up to the Arabasta Arc.

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece series will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga. While these are a part of the larger Arabasta Saga, the main Arabasta Arc, which features the confrontation with Mr. 0, will likely be saved for later, presumably Season 3. In the manga, Mr. 0 isn't actually physically present in any of the arcs that Season 2 will adapt, although it's possible that some changes could be made to introduce him earlier for the audience.

Manganiello isn't the first actor to hint at a third season of One Piece. Back in February, actor Mackenyu, who plays the skilled swordfighter Zoro, also seemed to confirm Season 3, stating:

We do have projects lined up for this year before we shoot Season 3 of One Piece, but I can’t tell you anything about that, so it’s not going to be fun for y’all.

Now that both actors have dropped hints about Season 3, it pretty much feels like all we're waiting for is an official announcement from Netflix. That could come as soon as this month during Netflix's Tudum 2025 event. It's already been confirmed that One Piece will have an update at the live show, although we're not sure exactly what it will be.

Fans are hoping to get a trailer for Season 2 as well as a premiere date. It's possible that we could also get an announcement that Season 3 has already been greenlit. Either way, it seems like May 31st will be an exciting day for One Piece fans.

