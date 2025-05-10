DRAGON BALL Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 42-Volume Complete Box Set Featuring Variant Cover Art

DRAGON BALL Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 42-Volume Complete Box Set Featuring Variant Cover Art

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball, Shueisha is releasing a special box set of the manga series with all 42 volumes featuring unique double-cover illustrations.

News
By MattIsForReal - May 10, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball

For over 40 years, Dragon Ball has been a benchmark in shonen battle manga. Although it's not the top-selling manga of all time, it is one of the most iconic and influential, having a major impact on the industry and playing a pivotal role in popularizing anime and manga globally.

The Dragon Ball manga celebrated its 40th anniversary on November 20th, 2024, and to mark the occasion Shueisha is releasing a special box set of the entire manga series.

Celebrating four decades since the manga's debut, the Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Edition Box Set includes all 42 volumes of the original Dragon Ball manga, each featuring unique double-cover illustrations.

If you recall, from August 2021 to November 2024, Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine ran the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project This special initiative saw each of the original 42 volume covers were reimagined by renowned manga artists, including prominent creators such as Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto), Tite Kubo (Bleach), Eiichiro Oda (One Piece), and Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer).

The culimation of this project is the Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Edition Box Set, which is scheduled to release on February 4, 2026. Each volume in this collectio has a double cover featuring the original cover as wel as the newly re-imagined illustration.

The collection comes housed in four seaprate Dragon Ball-themed boxes. There are also additional exclusive extras such as post-card sized cover illustration cards and eight original index dividers.

Pre-orders for the Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Edition Box Set are now available and close on August 3, 2025.

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular and beloved manga in the world, but its future remains clouded following the passing of its original creator Akira Toriyama, who died in March 2024. The series briefly returned from a hiatus with a special one-shot serving as a prequel to the Super Hero arc. It that was released in February 2025.

Although Toyotarō, Toriyama's chosen successor and long-time collaborator, has confirmed his committment to continue teh series, there's been no announcement for when the manga will cotinue its regular publication.

Helping hold fans over during the hiatus was the debut of a brand new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima, which debuted in October 2024. Akira Toriyama contributed to the original story and character designs, making it one of his last major projects before his passing.

Bandai Namco Entertainment recently announced that Dragon Ball returned to its No. 1 sales-ranking spot with a record-breaking 190.6 billion yen (approximately $1.3B) in revenue during the 2024 fiscal year.

DRAGON BALL Breaks Revenue Records, Topping GUNDAM And ONE PIECE In 2024
Related:

DRAGON BALL Breaks Revenue Records, Topping GUNDAM And ONE PIECE In 2024
DRAGON BALL Anime Remake Will Happen, According To Longtime Series Artist
Recommended For You:

DRAGON BALL Anime Remake "Will Happen," According To Longtime Series Artist

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder