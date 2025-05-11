DRAGON BALL DAIMA Release Date For Season Finale English Dub

While Dragon Ball Daima ended its initial Japanese braodcast back in February, those watching the English dubs still have two more episodes to go.

Following the premiere of Episode 18, it was confirmed that Episodes 19 and 20 of the English dub will be released simultaneously on Crunchyroll, giving fans a thrilling double-header to wrap up the season. Both episodes will be available with English dubs on Friday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Daima first debuted in Japan in 2024. The series is set between the events of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, introducing a new antagonist, Gomah, the Supreme King of the Demon Realm, who uses the Dragon Balls to transform Goku and his friends into childlike versions of themselves.

Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm", a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them.

Dragon Ball Daima is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima at Toei Animation with Aya Komaki as Series Director. The series composition and script are provided by Yuko Kakihara.

The English dub cast includes Sean Schemmel as the voice of Goku, Kent Williams as Supreme Kai, Christopher R. Sabat as Vegeta, Yamcha, and Shenron, Monica Rial as Bulma, Sonny Strait as Krillin, Kara Edwards as Goten and Gotenks, and Alexis Tipton as Trunks and Gotenks.

Perhaps most significantly, Dragon Ball Daima serves as the last Dragon Ball anime project overseen by the late Akira Toriyama before he passed away in March 2024. Toriyama conceptualized and wrote the story for Dragon Ball Daima. He also designed new characters, including the main villain Gomah, while also helping develop the Demon Realm.

Dragon Ball Daima has received mostly positive reception from critics and fans, including praise for its nostalgic elements and animation quality. And as Toriyama's final contribution to the Dragon Ball anime series, it holds special sentimental value. The series is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix and Crunchyroll in the original Japanese with English subtitles.

The Dragon Ball manga celebrated its 40th anniversary on November 20th, 2024, and Dragon Ball Daima was a part of those festivities. Fans can look forward to the release of the Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Edition Box Set, a specially designed collection that includes all 42 volumes of the original Dragon Ball manga, each featuring unique double-cover illustrations. It will be available in February 2026.