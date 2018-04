ANIME LIMITED Has Revealed The English Dub Cast For ROKKA: BRAVES OF THE SIX FLOWERS Anime

Earlier last week UK anime distributor Anime Limited announced that it will be releasing Rokka: Braves Of The Six Flowers on Blu-ray/DVD on May 28th of this year. The releases will include an English dub along with Japanese audio and English subtitles.The dubbed cast includes:Robbie Daymond as AdletAbby Trott as NachetanyaBrianna Knickerbocker as FlamieRay Chase as GoldovKira Buckland as ChamotWendee Lee as MauraBen Diskin as HansPreviews of the English dub will be released at a later date.The limited-edition Blu-ray Disc set will feature all 12 episodes of the anime, a rigid case with a digipak, and a 48-page artbook. Check them out in the screenshots below:What are your thoughts on the news? Are you going to be picking this anime up? Have you already watched it? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below!