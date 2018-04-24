ANIME LIMITED Has Revealed The English Dub Cast For ROKKA: BRAVES OF THE SIX FLOWERS Anime
Earlier last week UK anime distributor Anime Limited announced that it will be releasing Rokka: Braves Of The Six Flowers on Blu-ray/DVD on May 28th of this year. The releases will include an English dub along with Japanese audio and English subtitles.
The UK anime distributor Anime Limited announced earlier last week that it will be releasing Rokka: Braves Of The Six Flowers on DVD/Blu-ray this year.
The dubbed cast includes:
Robbie Daymond as Adlet
Abby Trott as Nachetanya
Brianna Knickerbocker as Flamie
Ray Chase as Goldov
Kira Buckland as Chamot
Wendee Lee as Maura
Ben Diskin as Hans
Previews of the English dub will be released at a later date.
The limited-edition Blu-ray Disc set will feature all 12 episodes of the anime, a rigid case with a digipak, and a 48-page artbook. Check them out in the screenshots below:
What are your thoughts on the news? Are you going to be picking this anime up? Have you already watched it? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]