Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

AS MISS BEELZEBUB LIKES Comedy Manga To Receive TV Anime Adaptation

AS MISS BEELZEBUB LIKES Comedy Manga To Receive TV Anime Adaptation

The Square Enix comedy manga as Beruzebubu-jō no Okinimesu Mama (As Miss Beelzebub Likes) will be receiving a TV anime adaptation as revealed in the Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine.

MarkJulian | 4/10/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Miss Beelzebub isn't exactly what one would picture when visualizing a demon king. That's the central theme of matoba's ongoing Square Enix Monthly Shōnen Gangan. Yen Press has provided an English-translated version of the series since April 2017.

The sixth volume was released in Japan last December and the seventh is slated to hit retailer shelves on April 21.  There's no word yet on a studio, staff or cast so don't expect the anime to premiere until the Fall 2018 season at the earliest.

Image result for AS MISS BEELZEBUB LIKES

Murin's lands his dream job with the demon king he's always held in awe, but when his tenure begins, it turns out the demon king isn't quite what he expected...
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...