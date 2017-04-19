Get Ready ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM Season 2 Part 2 Coming In June
This week, Funimation has one of the more entertaining announcements that left a few of us at AnimeMojo with the chills. Assassination Classroom will be coming to Blu-Ray, Digitial and DVD on June 27th. June is a great month for Anime home releases. Joining Assassination Classroom is Dragon Ball Z Kai, Fairy Tail, Akira, KanColle Kantai Collection, One Piece and so much more. Pre-orders for Assassination Classroom season 2 part 2 are now open!
Funimation announced that Assassination Classroom's Korosensei will be back in action in June with the new Season 2 Part 2 Trailer!
If you missed Season 1 or Season 2 part two they can be found just about anywhere. The series is definetly worth the watch and there are some really funny parts. Check out the trailer and the synopsis below!
About Assassination Classroom:
It's time for second term, and the assassination classroom is ready for a semester filled with intense training, studying, and new ways to kill their teacher. But things aren't all that they seem and this new semester is proving to hold more secrets than answers. And the biggest question they have to face: Do they save the world, or save the world's greatest teacher?
