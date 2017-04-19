Get Ready ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM Season 2 Part 2 Coming In June

Related Headlines

ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM's Korosensei Is Back In Season 2 Part 1! FUNimation's ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM Season 2 Part 1 is now available at retails and online stores! Hit the jump, check out the new preview trailer!

It's Karasuma Vs. The Reaper In The All NEW Clip From ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM FUNiation released a new clip for the upcoming release of Assassination Classroom Season 2 Part 1. Hit the jump, watch the clip and let us know what you think!