The Crazy KANCOLLE - KANTAI COLLECTION THE COMPLETE SERIES Is Coming To Retail

KanColle -Kantai Collection is torpedoing itself onto Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD soon! Check out the outrageous trailer after the jump!

KILLAMOJO | 4/17/2017
Today, FUNimation launced a pretty ridiculous trailer for the upcoming launch of Kancolle on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! The series is set to launch on June 27th of this year and can be pre-ordered now through Funimation. The series revolves around Fubuki and her new comrades who are out to save the seas from evil threats. 

Alright lets get real with KanColle shall we? I usually refrain from giving an opinion, but I laughed pretty hard watching the trailer. Yes, there are a lot of people who will watch the trailer and say "yeah, so?" The thought of a Battleship type Anime is one of the crazier non-sexual anime premises I've heard of. I hope this will be an entertaining one that doesn't take itself too lightly. 


About KanColle Kantai Collection:

Fubuki is a Special Type Destroyer who has just been assigned to the Naval District. With a grand total of zero battles under her belt, she's sure to sink fast under the pressure of expectation. Luckily, she's grouped with Torpedo Squadron Three, and they're ready to support their new comrade. Together, they'll prove they have what it takes to defend the ocean and win it all for humanity!
