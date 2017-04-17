Related Headlines

The Crazy KANCOLLE - KANTAI COLLECTION THE COMPLETE SERIES Is Coming To Retail KanColle -Kantai Collection is torpedoing itself onto Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD soon! Check out the outrageous trailer after the jump!

The Live Action BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Gets A Drama And Action Teasers! Warner Brothers Japan released two new TV spots for the upcoming Blade of the Immortal feature film. Check them out after the jump!