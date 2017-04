The Crazy KANCOLLE - KANTAI COLLECTION THE COMPLETE SERIES Is Coming To Retail

Today, FUNimation launced a pretty ridiculous trailer for the upcoming launch of Kancolle on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! The series is set to launch on June 27th of this year and can be pre-ordered now through Funimation . The series revolves around Fubuki and her new comrades who are out to save the seas from evil threats.Alright lets get real with KanColle shall we? I usually refrain from giving an opinion, but I laughed pretty hard watching the trailer. Yes, there are a lot of people who will watch the trailer and say "yeah, so?" The thought of a Battleship type Anime is one of the crazier non-sexual anime premises I've heard of. I hope this will be an entertaining one that doesn't take itself too lightly.