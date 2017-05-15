Attack On Titan Headlines

These New ATTACK ON TITAN Clips Are Full Of Close Calls And Uneasy Feelings

Attack on Titan season 2 is in full swing and Funimation has two new chilling clips for everyone's viewing pleasure. Hit the jump and check it out!

KILLAMOJO | 5/15/2017
Attack on Titan Season 2 has recreated everything that we love from season 1 and then some. There have been so many great new surprises and if you've been watching you certainly know. Attack on Titan season 2 is currently airing on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Funimation's simuldub stream takes place Saturday mornings at 10:30 A.M. EST. 

In the first clip, Reiner reflects on the many close calls that he has had during his time of service. The worst part... there is surely more of these to come. The second clip features a great titan take down, but the scout regimine have an uneasy feeling going forward. Who knows when the next horde of titans will barell down on the garrison. 


 

Have you been watching Attack on Titan season 2? Let us know what you think so far in the comment section!
About Attack on Titan Season 2:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
