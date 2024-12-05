ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST ATTACK Coming To U.S. Theaters In Early 2025

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is finally getting a global release. The omnibus film — a re-release of the two Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS anime parts — premiered in theaters in Japan in early November.

Now Crunchyroll has announced plans to bring the movie to theaters worldwide. In conjunction with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will theatrically release in early 2025 in the United States, as well as in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. There are plans to release the film in select Latin American countries, but Crunchyroll has not announced the details yet.

As previously detailed, Attack on titan: The Last Attack compiles The Final chapters Special 1 and Special 2 of the anime series and improves upon them with enhanced visuals and cuts from the original version. It also contains a special post-credits scene that we now know adapts "Attack on School Castes," a spin-off series that re-imagines members of the Survey Corps as high school students.

The movie is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, who also served as director for the anime series. Hayashi previously explained that the last episodes of the series were originally envisioned to be released together.

“I originally drew the storyboards [for THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me.”

The Final Chapters Special 1 and Special 2 aired in Japan on March 4 and November 5, 2023, respectively. Both are available to stream on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs. But now you can look forward to watching them on the big screen. The movie description reads:

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK brings together the last two episodes of the highly acclaimed anime series in the franchise’s first-ever theatrical experience delivering the epic finale in a colossal-sized omnibus film.



Humanity lived quietly behind massive walls built to protect themselves from the threat of monstrous creatures called Titans. Their century of peace was shattered by an attack on their city that left a young child, Eren Yeager, motherless and vowing revenge on the titans.



Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren finds himself facing a deadly foe, and ultimately gaining a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows…



After venturing beyond the walls and separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the “Rumbling,” a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren’s former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?

The Attack on Titan anime is an adaptation of the manga series by Hajime Isayama. The series ran for 10 years and consisted of 94 episodes spread across four seasons. Wit Studio produced the first three seasons before MAPPA took over for season 4.