ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST ATTACK Will Include New Post-Credits Scene

In just a few days, Attack on Titan will return to theaters with the release of a new movie that compiles The Final Chapters of the anime. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack isn't just a compilation film though; it will feature improved visuals and cuts from the original version.

It was also confirmed on social media this week that the film will be getting a brand-new post-credits scene. Unfortunately, “the content of the video remains unknown," the franchise's social media channels teased.

Announced in August, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is a re-release of the two Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS anime parts. Series director Yuichiro Hayashi returned to direct the film, explaining that the last episodes of the series were originally envisioned to be released together.

“I originally drew the storyboards [for THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me.”

Although both parts of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS are already available to watch on Crunchyroll, the improved visuals and cuts along with this newly teased post-credits scene should give fans of the anime reason enough to check it out in theaters.

In addition to the social media post above, two new character trailers for Attack on Titan: The Last Attack were released over the last couple of days Check them out below!

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack - Zoe Hange Trailer

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack - Levi Ackerman Trailer

The Attack On Titan anime series officially came to an end in November 2023. The series ran for 10 years and consisted of 94 episodes spread across four seasons. The release of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will give fans another chance to experience the thrilling end of the series.

The Attack on Titan anime is an adaptation of the manga series by Hajime Isayama. The dark fantasy anime was produced by Wit Studio for the first three seasons before MAPPA took over for season 4. The series synopsis reads:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack releases in theaters in Japan on November 8th. There's been no announcement of a North American release yet.