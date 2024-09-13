ATTACK ON TITAN: THE FINAL ATTACK Gets Action-Packed Trailer And New Poster

Last month, it was announced that Attack on Titan will return to theaters with a special compilation film of The Final Chapters of the anime. The upcoming film, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, will feature improved visuals and cuts from the original version, with a 145-minute runtime and 5.1ch surround sound.

The announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser and a visual, but today, the studio shared a full-fledged official trailer and new poster. The Final Chapters are known for their explosive action and heart-wrenching moments, and there's no shortage of compelling footage teased in the trailer.

Attack on Titan: The Final Attack is produced by MAPPA, the studio that worked on Season 4 of the anime. It's helmed by series director Yuichiro Hayashi.

For those unfamiliar with the Attack on Titan anime, the synopsis reads:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!

Both parts of Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters are available to stream on Crunchyroll along with the rest of the anime franchise. If you're hoping to catch Attack on Titan: The Final Attack on the big screen, it will be released in theaters across Japan on November 8th, where it will play for three weeks only. Unfortunately, there's no announcement on when, or if, the film will be shown in North American theaters. If not, there's a good possibility it will wind up on one of the many streaming platforms, likely Crunchyroll.

“I originally drew the storyboards [for THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie," said director Yuichiro Hayashi when the film was first announced. "So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me.”

While the Attack on Titan anime ended in 2023, it still remains incredibly popular. The series received universal critical acclaim alongside numerous accolades, and many consider it to be among the greatest anime series of all time.