ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST ATTACK Confirms Post-Credits Scene Adapts "ATTACK ON SCHOOL CASTE"

ATTACK ON TITAN: THE LAST ATTACK Confirms Post-Credits Scene Adapts &quot;ATTACK ON SCHOOL CASTE&quot;

Now that Attack on Titan: The Last Attack has released in theaters across Japan, we know what the mysterious post-credits scene is all about.

News
By MattIsForReal - Nov 09, 2024 10:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Attack On Titan

Prior to the theatrical release of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack this week in Japan, it was revealed that the compilation film would feature improved visuals and cuts from the original version as well as a brand-new post-credits scene. At the time, not much was revealed about this mysterious scene; however, now that the movie has been out in theaters, descriptions have begun to pop up online.

It was revealed that the new post-credits scene is based on "Attack on Titan School Castes," a spin-off series that re-imagines members of the Survey Corps as high school students. The series offers an alternate take on the characters and their relationships. It was included at the end of each volume (21 to 34) of Hajime Isayama's original Attack on Titan manga.

The official Attack on Titan social media channel confirmed the scene while sharing a sneak peek image of it. The scene itself is an adaptation of the final volume of the manga (volume 34) in which the friends engage in a hilarious back-and-forth which Comicbook.com briefly describes:

In the post-credits scene, the Eren, Mikasa, and Armin of the Castes universe discuss the film for a brief amount of time, giving it a positive review before departing from the theater itself.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is a re-release of the two Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS anime parts. Helmed by series director Yuichiro Hayashi, the film features improved visuals and cuts. As the director previously explained the last episodes of the series were originally envisioned to be released together, so this sounds like the optimal viewing experience for fans of the anime series.

The Attack on Titan anime — an adaptation of the dark fantasy manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama — ran for four seasons from April 2013 to November 2023. Attack on Titan: The Final Attack is produced by MAPPA, the studio that worked on Season 4 of the anime.

For those unfamiliar with the anime, the synopsis reads:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!

Attack on Titan: The Final Attack is currently playing in theaters across Japan with no plans announced for a North American release at the moment. thankfully, both parts of Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters are available to stream on Crunchyroll along with the rest of the anime franchise.

