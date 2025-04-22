AZUR LANE: SLOW AHEAD! Drops Teaser Trailer And Visual For Season 2

AZUR LANE: SLOW AHEAD! Drops Teaser Trailer And Visual For Season 2

Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! 2! reveals new teaser trailer, visual, and full staff list. New director, returning writer and cast headline the lighthearted sequel anime, based on Hori's four-panel manga.

News
By GBest - Apr 22, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

The official website for Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! 2! (also known as Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! 2!) has released a new teaser trailer, key visual, and full staff list for the upcoming second season of shorts based on Hori's four-panel manga. The anime adapts slice-of-life moments from the Azur Lane franchise, blending comedy with light-hearted naval antics. Check out all of the new content for fans to enjoy down below:

Returning Crew and New Additions

The second season will once again be produced by CANDY BOX, with Shunji Maki stepping in as director. Returning writer Yū Satō (known for Kiratto Pri☆Chan) is teaming up with Hotaru Asafuji for the series scripts.

Nana Mori, who worked as an animation director in the first season, will now serve as both character designer and chief animation director. The series’ soundtrack is being composed by Fūga Hatori (My Wife is the Student Council President), while Masanori Tsuchiya (New Game!) reprises his role as sound director.

Returning Cast Members

Several fan-favorite ship girls are back in action:

  • Nozomi Yamane as Javelin

  • Yō Taichi as Ayanami

  • Maria Naganawa as Laffey

  • Rika Abe as Z23

  • Sumire Uesaka as Akashi

  • Minami Takahashi as Baltimore

  • Ayane Sakura as Prinz Eugen

Franchise Background

The original Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! manga launched in April 2018 on the franchise’s official Twitter/X account and Ichijinsha’s website. The manga, known for its humor and light slice-of-life tone, offers a contrast to the main game’s wartime themes.

The first anime season aired in January 2021 and was a collaboration between Yostar Pictures, CANDY BOX, and Yokohama Animation Lab. Director Masato Jinbo and composer Shade led the initial adaptation, with character designs by Hiromitsu Hagiwara.

Meanwhile, the mainline Azur Lane anime based on the original smartphone game premiered in 2019, with Funimation handling global streaming. Additional media, such as Queen’s Orders, has also been adapted into OVAs.

About the Game

Originally released in 2017 by Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi, Azur Lane is a side-scrolling shoot-em-up RPG where players command fleets of anthropomorphized warships. The game has seen global success with releases in China, Japan, and a full English version in 2019. With an ever-growing cast of shipgirls and storylines, the Slow Ahead! anime offers a softer, character-driven take on the franchise’s universe.

Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! 2! is scheduled to premiere soon, with additional details and release date expected in the coming weeks. So stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more details as we get them!

