BATMAN NINJA Has Released A New Clip That Highlights The Villains
Warner Bros has began streaming a new Japanese clip for the Batman Ninja anime film. The clip highlights all of the villains from Batman's rogue's gallery that appear in the film. The villains in the clip are: Joker, Penguin, Poison Ivy, and Deathstroke, all of whom take the place of famous historical Sengoku period warlords. Check out the clip down below:
Warner Bros has began streaming a new clip in Japanese for the Batman Ninja anime film. The clip highlights all of the villains in the show, hit the jump to check it out!
The film has been released and is available now, the film was released on digital on April 24th. It was also released on Blu-ray Disc Steelbook, DVD, and in a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack on May 8th. The release included the Japanese audio track as well as the English dub. The anime will debut in Japanese theaters on June 15th with the Japanese voice cast. Check out the official key visual down below:
Warner Bros has described the story as:
Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine transports many of Batman's worst enemies to feudal Japan - along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies - including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family - to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.
What are your thoughts on the Japanese clip? Have you seen the film yet? Are you more of a Batman or Superman fan? Sound off with your answers in the usual place down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]