BATMAN NINJA VS. YAKUZA LEAGUE Character Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Japanese Voice Cast

Warner Bros. Japan has released a new trailer for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, focusing on some of the main characters featured in the upcoming anime film. In doing so, the trailer also doubles as a voice cast reveal — and there are some big names involved!

For those who missed the original announcement back in May, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is the sequel to Warner Bros.'s 2018 Batman Ninja anime film. The Cape Crusader is once again transported to feudal Japan where he — along with some trusted allies — will face off against a twisted version of the Justice League. A teaser shared back in July, showed off twisted versions of Green Lantern, Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman.

This newest character trailer seems to focus a bit more on some of Batman's closest allies who will join him in this "world unlike any other," including Robin, Red Robin, and Nightwing. We also get a glimpse of other notable friends and foes including Red Hood, Alfred Pennyworth, and James Gordon.

Thanks to this video and social media, we now also have the confirmed Japanese voice cast, and there is some serious talent involved. The announced cast include:

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Koichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop )

Koichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel in ) Robin: Yuuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan )

Yuuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in ) Red Robin: Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina in Kaiju No. 8 )

Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina in ) Nightwing: Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler )

Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis in ) Red Hood: Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa in Neon Genesis Evangelion )

Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa in ) Alfred: Hochu Otsuka (Jiraiya in Naruto )

Hochu Otsuka (Jiraiya in ) Commissioner Gordon: Masaki Terasoma (Kiroranke in Golden Kamuy)

Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed if Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be getting an English dub. But considering both Batman Ninja and the most recent Suicide Squad Isekai received English dubs, it's almost certain that Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will as well.

It's possible we may even hear more about a potential English dub next month. It's been confirmed that Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will have a presence at New York Comic-Con next month. The fan event will run from October 17-20 with attendees getting a chance to preview some of the film.

The Bats in Translation: “Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League” and “Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios” panel will be held on October 17th at 3:00 p.m.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is directed by Junpei Mizusaki, who also directed Batman Ninja and animated the CG opening for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Shinji Takagi (unit director for Blood: The Last Vampire). Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima, character designer Takashi Okazaki, and composer Yugo Kanno. Kamikaze Douga is again animating the film.