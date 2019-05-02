Check Out The Epic ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL SBLIII TV Spot

The big game may not have lived up to the hype but 20th Century Fox's Battle Angel Alita adaptation might just be a surprise Winter hit based on the reaction to the newest TV spot.

Do you plan on seeing Alita: Battle Angel in theaters next week? The film opens on February 14 after originally being slated to arrive last July. In years past, a February release date would be a sign that the studio has no faith in a film, however, pics like Deadpool and several others have provided that the colder months aren't the cinematic wasteland they once were.



Moving from July to February means Alita: Battle Angel won't have to contend with another tentpole as the only other major release that weekend is wrestling pic, Fighting With My Family.







ABOUT ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.



In Theaters February 14, 2019



Directed by: Robert Rodriguez



Screenplay by: James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis



Based on the Graphic Novel (""Manga"") Series: ""Gunnm"" By Yukito Kishiro



Produced by: James Cameron and Jon Landau



Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson

