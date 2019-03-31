This ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Concept Art Is Truly Astonishing

Alita: Battle Angel dropped out of the top 10 domestic films of North America in its 7th week of release but the film still earned a respectable $500,000 USD.



Conflicting report indicated that the film needs to earn either a minimum of $400 million or $500 million USD to greenlight a sequel. The film has a production budget of $170 million USD and if Fox spent another $85 million USD on marketing then the magical number needed to ensure a sequel would be closer to $500 million USD.



Even if the film falls short of $500 million, there's the fact that Fox is now owned by Disney whose recent slate of films routinely return a much large profit margin than what Alita could deliver at this point. The best outcome for the film would be a sequel with a smaller budget- something that could be achievable with more practical special effects.



While we await word on a potential sequel, check out some skilled concept art for the film by clicking the Next button below. We'll have updated box office numbers for the film tomorrow, once international figures are finalized.







