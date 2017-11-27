BEATLESS Anime Series Publishes Cast Listing And New Preview Trailer For Winter Anime Season
A preview for the winter 2018 adaptation of Satoshi Hase and redjuice's (Guilty Crown, the Project Itoh anime), Beatless was published with a cast listing. The sci-fi series debuts January 12th on MBS and TBS' Animeism. It will stream internationally on Amazon. Seiji Mizushima ( Gundam OO, Fullmetal Alchemist, Un-Go) directs the Diomedea production with Tatsuya Takahashi (Eromanga Sensei) and Go Zappa (Blend S, Angel's 3Piece) writing and Hiroko Yaguchi (Aikatsu !, Un-Go) on character design.
A preview and cast listing have been published for the new anime series Beatless! The sci-fi series debuts January 12th on MBS and TBS' Animeism. Hit the jump for more details!
Here is the official tweet with the poster visual for the series! The rough translation of the tweet can be found below!
Redjuice teacher, new draw down visual has been published! A variable device "Black Monolith" is equipped with a Lei Shea. This equipment has a huge power, but it is also one of the good looks of the calm deposition of Lei Shea in any situation!
The cast listing includes the following below:
Lacia - Nao Toyama
Kouka - Misako Tomioka
Snowdrop - Hiromi Igarashi
Saturnus - Shino Shimoji
Beatless Synopsis: One-hundred years into the future. A world in which society is mostly operated by humanoid robots called hIE. With the introduction of an ultra-advanced AI that surpasses human intelligence, beings that mankind is yet to fully comprehend made from materials far too advanced for human technology begin coming into being. Lacia, an hIE equipped with a black coffin-shaped device, is one of these. In boy-meets-girl fashion, 17-year-old Arato Endo has a fateful encounter with the artificial Lacia. For what purpose were these artificial beings created? Amid questions regarding the coexistence of these artificial beings and humans, a 17-year-old boy makes a decision...
