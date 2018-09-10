BEELZEBUB-JOU NO OKINIMESU MAMA Releases Episode 1 Preview

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a 30 second video for the upcoming fantasy series, As Miss Beelzebub Likes. The video is a bit on the NSFW side since it has some ecchi scenes in there and it serves as a preview of what the series is going to be like.



Minato Kazuto is on the director's chair, Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director and Yoriko Tomita writes the script and performs series composition duties. The opening theme is Pink Lemonada by Sangatsu no Phantasia and the ending theme is Akumade Koi Wazurai by Beelzebub, Belphegor and Sargatanas (the voice actors playing those characters).



The voice cast is the following: Saori Oonishi as Beelzebub, Rikuya Yasuda as Myurin, Aoi Yuki as Dantalion, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Molech and Kikuko Inoue as the Narrator. The series has a release date of October 11, 2018 and will air every Thursday.



The manga series that inspired this anime has the same name and has been publishing since July 2015. Matoba writes and draws this series while Shounen Gangan does the serialization. The manga has 53 chapters out right now, the original publisher is Square Enix and Yen Press has the English license.

Beelzebub is a great demon lord who rules over several millions of demons. Myurin, who decides to serve the demon lord, learns that not only does Beelzebub lack the poise of a great demon, but is also a laid-back girl who likes fluffy things. Thus begins the daily-life comedy revolving around the many villains in the demon world.