BERSERK Manga's Return From Hiatus Has Been Scheduled
After having returned in the spring alongside the anime, the Berserk manga is again returning from hiatus! An early look at Young Animal has revealed to us that the manga series is returning December 22nd!
Kentaro Miura's Berserk manga is scheduled to return from hiatus on the 22nd of December! Read on after the jump for the full details.
If you are not familiar with the series here is the official trailer for Berserk from Crunchyroll down below for your viewing pleasure!
Berserk Synopsis: Spurred by the flame raging in his heart, the Black Swordsman Guts continues his seemingly endless quest for revenge. Standing in his path are heinous outlaws, delusional evil spirits, and a devout child of god. Even as it chips away at his life, Guts continues to fight his enemies, who wield repulsive and inhumane power, with nary but his body and sword—his strength as a human.
What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited for Berserk to return from hiatus? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know in the usual spot down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]