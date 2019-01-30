BERSERK 2016 Anime Director Shin Itagaki Explains The Industry's Shortage Of Quality Animators

The cheers for a new Berserk TV anime quickly turned to sad tears when the first glimpse of shoddy CGI was revealed. According to director Shin Itagaki, there's a reason...

Almost everywhere you look these days, there's subpar quality animation in anime. Heck, even the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly film, which is setting all types of box office records and garnering critical and fan acclaim from all over the world was not immune from having a scene or two poorly executed. However, a better example would probably be the recent Berserk anime, which had incredibly choppy and uninspired CGI. To be fair the original anime from the '90s was far from a gem but at least it didn't copy and paste the same model to fill in the screen for an invading army.



In a recent blog post, Berserk 2016 anime director Shin Itagaki (45) weighed in on the matter. In a summarization, Itagaki blamed it on the fact that there's simply too much anime being made these days, and that the resultant pace leaves little times for directors to properly train animators. In fact, the crunch often forces the director to pick up the slack resultant from an inexperienced staff.



"These days, it is normal for the unit/episode director (enshutsu) and animation director to redraw 80-90% of the key animation that is submitted," explained Itagaki.



Not helping matters is the already well-documented low salaries offered in the anime industry, leading to many Japanese residents to pursue other occupations. As such, it's not uncommon for much of the work it takes to produce an anime to be outsourced to studios in Korea or China.

