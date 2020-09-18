Speculation Mounts That A New BERSERK TV Anime Might Be On The Way

Kentaro Miura's Berserk franchise has been quiet for quite some time as the manga as the recent cgi anime finished in 2017 and the manga can go on hiatus for months at a time.

Only Hunter x Hunter fans can know the pain that fans of Kentaro Miura's dark and violent Berserk fantasy manga series feel. Miura is as notorious as Yoshihiro Togashi for extended delays and hiatuses. Case in point, the latest Berserk manga chapter, #361 was released in July and that came after chapter #360 was released in April and #359 was released in August 2019. Over the course of 11 months, a monthly manga title released only 3 chapters.

Making matters worse is the fact that the 24-episode cg anime from Liden films ended in 2017. However, there's hope on the horizon, it seems...

The @MangaMogura Twitter account, who along with @Wsstalkback and @yanmaganews has formed a news group dedicated to bringing Japanese manga news to western audiences, is reporting that the website for the Young Animal manga magazine is set to make a special announcement about Berserk on October 9, which has a tagline, "New Beginning." Fans are speculating that the manga could be set to announce its return date after Young Animal hasn't published a new chapter since July.

However, the fact that the announcement was re-Tweeted by the official Berserk anime Twitter account is leading many to believe that a new TV anime series or anime film is about to be announced. However, the lukewarm reception for the more recent cg anime adaptation of Berserk has fans hoping that it's the manga's return and not a new anime that's going to be announced.

Be sure to check back in with Anime Mojo in October to see what's ultimately revealed. It's also possible that the announcement could leak in advance to check back often!