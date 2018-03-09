BLACK CLOVER Anime Continues This Fall With New Episodes

The popular shonen anime, Black Clover , will be continuing after its 51 episodes are done. According to Crunchyroll, the anime will have a second season, here is what we know so far.

A big announcement of the evening. The Black Clover series will continue this fall, beyond the 51 episodes that were originally announced. New challenges await the two childhood friends Asta and Yuno who always aspire, each on their own, to become Wizard King. Here is a first teaser announcing the rest of their adventures. The series will continue to be simulcast in VOSTFR on Crunchyroll.



In a world ruled by magic, Yuno and Asta grew up together with one goal in mind: to become the next Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom. But if the first is naturally talented, the second, as for him, does not know how to handle magic. Thus, during the ceremony of attribution of their grimoire, Yuno receives the legendary grimoire with the four-leaf clover whereas Asta, leaves empty handed. But later, an old and mysterious black book decorated with a five-leaf clover popped up in front of him. A grimoire of anti-magic. This is where the story begins.



The original Black Clover manga is published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Volume 14 will be released on September 19th. The TV series will be released soon on DVD and Blu-ray in VF and VOSTFR. The video game Black Clover Quartet Knights will be released on PlayStation 4 and PC at Bandai Namco on September 14th.