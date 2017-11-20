BLACK CLOVER Anime Series Adds Ryōtarō Okiayu As Heath Grice
48-year-old actor Ryōtarō Okiayu has scored himself another Shonen Jump role. As The voice behind many characters in big series such as Toriko, Hell Teacher Nūbē, Bleach's Byakuya Kuchiki, Prince of Tennis' Kunimitsu Tezuka, Slam Dunk's Hisashi Mitsui and Dr Slump's Dr. Mashirito is now Black Clover antagonist Heath Grice and will be joining in this week's episode 8 of the fantasy action anime.
Here is the official tweet announcement down below for your viewing, followed by a short teaser with his character!
Black Clover Synopsis: Asta and Yuno are two orphans who want the same thing: to become the Wizard King. Locked in a friendly rivalry, they work hard towards their goal. While Yuno excels at magic, Asta has a problem uncommon in this world: he has no powers! But, on the day they receive their grimoires, they surprise everyone. To reach their goal, they’ll each find their own path to greatness—with or without magic.
