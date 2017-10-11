BLACK CLOVER: Crunchyroll To Stream The First Four Episodes In Theaters
Earlier today, Crunchyroll announced that it will hold a special screening of the first 4 episodes of Black Clover in select theaters on December 6, 9 and 10. Tickets go on sale November 15. Check out a promotional video below. Will you be purchasing tickets?
The push to make Black Clover the next big shonen anime continues as Crunchyroll reveals that it will be bringing the Studio Pierrot anime to select theaters.
The anime is an adaptation of Yūki Tabata's Black Clover manga, which is currently published in Weekly Shonen Jump and presently has 13 volumes in print. It was recently revealed that the Studio Pierrot anime adaptation will consist of 51 episodes.
Join us at Crunchyroll Movie Night to watch the first 4 episodes of the next great saga, Black Clover! Bring your friends and see Asta and Yuno strive to become the Wizard King on the big screen! Get your tickets NOW: http://got.cr/CrunchyrollMovieNight From the Studio that brought you Naruto & Bleach comes the next great sage, Black Clover! Anime Movie Night will be taking place in theaters around North America on December 6, 8 & 9. Tickets are on sale now!
