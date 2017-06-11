BLACK CLOVER Season 1 Will Have Asta Yelling For 51 Episodes

The Black Clover anime from Studio Pierrot might be the biggest disappointment of the Fall 2017 anime season but it's not going anywhere for a while.

The official Black Clover website is already listing details on the show's blu-ray release packaging, disclosing that there will be 5 boxsets that contain 9-12 episodes, tallying up to 51 episodes in total. There will also be 4 separate OP and ED theme songs for season 1.



The first blu-ray box set will go on sale in Japan on February 23 for 17,000 yen (about US$149). The other box sets, subtitled Chapter II thru V will be released on May 25, July 27, October 26, and January 25, 2019.



Billed as one of the most anticipated show of the Fall 2017 anime season due to its popular manga that's serialized in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, Western fans are having a hard time moving past the fact that the main protagonist literally screams all of his lines, no matter the situation. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs while Funimation launched a dub on October 29. Manga readers have stated that while reading Yūki Tabata's battle shonen manga, they never imagined that Asta was yelling all of his dialogue. It will certainly be interesting to see if this is intentional and Asta becomes a calmer individual as the story progresses as some fans have speculated.

