BLEACH Artist in Tribute Draws Harley Quinn Anime Style

Bleach artist, Masashi Kudo, drew the DC anti-hero, Harley Quinn, to look like an anime character and it turned out pretty well. A bit skimpy, but that's Harley.

Harley Quinn is one of the most popular comic book characters from the Detective Comics (DC) lineage. But have you ever wondered what she would look like as an anime character? Bleach artist, Masashi Kudo, gave us a glimpse of what could be.

Fans went into crazy mode once Kudo showed off a digital drawing of Harley Quinn on Twitter, and to be honest, it looks good. The design is similar to the comic version in terms of the outfit and colors, but as expected, the design of the body is all anime.

She’s also bearing a lot of skin here, something that might not go down well with some fans. Furthermore, she doesn’t have her trusty bat, nor does she look crazy. However, knowing Harley Quinn, she’s capable of going in and out of crazy at any given time.

So, why did Kudo draw Harley?

From what we’ve come to understand, he made a tribute to her in the past with a rough sketch, and the reason for this new digital drawing is to show his celebration for the upcoming Harley Quinn spin-off movie coming from Warner Bros. and DC.

The movie in question is called Birds of Prey, and it’s set to have several female superheroes and villains. There’s a chance the Joker might make an appearance as well, but that’s still up in the air for now.

If for some reason you’re not sure of what Bleach is, well, it was a popular manga that sold over 900 million copies in Japan, and it was given an anime run from 2004 to 2012. Unfortunately, the anime ended before the manga came to a close.

Because of this, many fans are hoping for a reboot where everything from the manga makes it into animation. For now, the creators are focusing on the Bleach live action movie, which, from my perspective, looks decent.