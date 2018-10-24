BLEACH Is Releasing A New Mobile MMORPG Titled BLEACH: AWAKENED SOULS: SHINIGAMI

A new MMORPG for the Bleach franchise, Bleach: Awakened Souls: Shinigami, is being developed in China and will be out on November 15, 2018 on the App Store and Android will receive it on November 22, 2018. Kunlun is the studio developing this title with collaboration from KLab Inc. There is no information on a Western release date.



The game will let players control the main characters from the manga like Ichigo. Described as a 3D hack-and-slash, this game has easy controls that only require a touch on the screen. There will be quests to complete, scenarios from the anime will appear and multiplayer is enabled, invite friends to play.



The previous Bleach game, Bleach Brave Souls, came out on January 15, 2016 and is available for both Android and iOS devices right now. The game recently celebrated its 36 million worldwide downloads, the developer is teasing new promotional content and more campaigns to earn Spirit Orbs.