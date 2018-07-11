BLEACH Live-Action Film Shares Behind-The-Scenes Fight In New Clip

The official Warner Bros. YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.11 minute behind-the-scenes clip of the upcoming Bleach live-action film. The clip shows how the fighting scene was produced with green screen and practical effects. It also shows the concept art and different takes on the Grand Fisher Hollow.



Shinsuke Sato directs the film and writes the script with help from Daisuke Habara. The film has the following cast: Sota Fukushi, Hana Sugisaki, Ryo Yoshizawa, Erina Mano, Yu Koyanagi, Taichi Saotome, Miyavi, Seiichi Tanabe, Masami Nagasawa and Yosuke Eguchi.



The film premiered on July 20, 2018 in Japan and earned $4,001,919 dollars in box office. The Blu-ray and DVD release date is December 5 in Japan. It had a North American premiere at the Japan Cuts Festival in New York and began streaming in Netflix on September 14.





