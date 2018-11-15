BLEACH Live-Action Film Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Clips

The live-action adaptation of shonen classic Bleach has shared new behind-the-scenes clips of action pieces. Here is more information on the upcoming movie.

The official Warner Bros. YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.13 minute behind-the-scenes clip of the upcoming Bleach live-action film. The clip shows how several action set pieces are made and Ichigo's actor, Sota Fukushi, gives some thoughts on the movie as well.

The other clip has Ichigo fight along his classmate Uryu Ishida. The video shows what part of that scene is real and what used visual effects to enhance it. The clip is short and does not give away any spoilers.



Shinsuke Sato directs the film and writes the script with help from Daisuke Habara. The film has the following cast: Sota Fukushi, Hana Sugisaki, Ryo Yoshizawa, Erina Mano, Yu Koyanagi, Taichi Saotome, Miyavi, Seiichi Tanabe, Masami Nagasawa and Yosuke Eguchi.

The film premiered on July 20, 2018 in Japan and earned $4,001,919 dollars in box office. The Blu-ray and DVD release date is December 5 in Japan. It had a North American premiere at the Japan Cuts Festival in New York and began streaming in Netflix on September 14.



