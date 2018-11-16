BLEACH Mobile MMORPG BLEACH: AWAKENED SOULS: SHINIGAMI Shares Gameplay Video

The official KLab YouTube channel has uploaded a new 34 second gameplay video on the upcoming mobile mmorpg based in the Bleach franchise, Bleach: Awakened Souls: Shinigami. The video shows how the game will play out, it gives actual footage of how the mechanics work, how the animation looks and previews the sound quality. There are several characters from the Bleach franchise being highlighted in this video.



The game hit the China App Store already and will be available in the Google Play Store on November 22, there is no information on a North American release. The game will let players control the main characters from the manga like Ichigo. Described as a 3D hack-and-slash, this game has easy controls that only require a touch on the screen. There will be quests to complete, scenarios from the anime will appear and multiplayer is enabled, invite friends to play.

The previous Bleach game, Bleach Brave Souls, came out on January 15, 2016 and is available for both Android and iOS devices right now. The game recently celebrated its 36 million worldwide downloads, the developer is teasing new promotional content and more campaigns to earn Spirit Orbs.

