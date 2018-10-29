BLEACH Novel Series CAN'T FEAR YOUR OWN WORLD Will End With Its Third Volume

Author of Bleach Can't Fear Your Own World, Ryohgo Narita, has revealed that the novel series will end with the publication of its third volume. We don't know the release date of the novel but he tweeted out saying all three volumes of this series contain more than 1,000 pages.



This series has been publishing since April 28, 2017 and has two volumes out right now. There is no official English translation, the books are only available in Japanese. Other Bleach novels are Spirits Are Forever With You and The Death Save The Strawberry. Spirits came out on June 4, 2012 and has 2 volumes with 28 chapters. Strawberry published on September 4, 2012 with one volume and 7 chapters.



Of course, these novels are inspired from the manga series that published from August 7, 2001 to August 22, 2016 with 74 volumes and 705 chapters. Tite Kubo wrote the story and performed illustrations. Shounen Jump serialized it.