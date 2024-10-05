BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR PART 3 Premieres Today; Where To Stream The Latest Chapter In The Anime

Today marks the highly anticipated return of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The final arc continues with the debut of Part 3 - The Conflict, which will premiere on October 5th.

Ahead of the show's return, Aniplex and Studio Pierrot have released a creditless version of the intense opening sequence. The opening movie is set to the song "Without Saying it" by SIX LOUNGE and shows off some of the show's intense action sequences, undoubtedly hyping the third season of the series. Check it out below!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is an adaptation of the manga's final story arc. The synopsis for the series reads:

Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

In a recent interview, original Bleach manga creator Tite Kubo, who had a hand in the development of the newest anime arc, revealed that Part 3 - The Conflict will do more than just translate the source material beat or beat. He teased new material that will explore the relationships between the characters more deeply than in the manga.

"I think the relationships between the characters will be something worth following in this arc," Tite Kubo said in a translated interview. "There is a lot of depth to them, especially as they face the challenges of the Thousand-Year Blood War. This is something I really wanted to explore. I wanted to give the characters more complexity."

Studio Pierrot has also shared an official description of this specific arc, teasing:

"A battle between Zero Squad and Yhwach's Royal Guard over the Soul King. As the offensive and defensive battle intensifies, Sutara Senjumaru, who has released the seal of the blood oath in exchange for the lives of Kirinji, Hikifune, and Nimaiya, uses his bankai, Sadakara Gaishirakutsuji, to corner the Royal Guard, including Uryu. Meanwhile, facing off against Yhwach, Hyosube Ichibei unleashes his Shirafude Ichimonji, transforming Yhwach into a fragile, ephemeral black ant. Yhwach and Uryu are in a desperate situation. What will be the outcome of the battle...?"

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict premieres on October 5th. Like Parts 1 and 2 of the series, fans can expect Part 3 to stream on Disney+ and Hulu depending on your region. In the United States, you can likely find it on Hulu, while those in the UK, Europe, and other regions outside Asia can access the show on Disney+. Global release times have not specifically been announced, but it's expected to be released 7:30 a.m. PST / 10:30 a.m. EST.