BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR PART 3 Release Date Announced

We've known for a while now that Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict would premiere at some point in October, and now we have an exact date.

Confirmed by Pierrot, the highly anticipated third cour of the anime series will debut in Japan on October 5th. Unfortunately, we still don't have a global release date, although fans can expect it to stream on Disney+ and/or Hulu (depending on your region) when it does arrive.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is an adaptation of the manga's final story arc. The series was planned to run for four cours. The first cour, titled The Blood Warfare, first premiered in Japan in October 2022, followed by the second cour, The Separation, in 2023.

Both of the previous two seasons are available to stream in the United States on Hulu, courtesy of Viz Media. Episodes are available with English subs and dubs.

The synopsis for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reads:

Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

October is primed to be a big month for anime fans. In addition to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, anime fans can also look forward to the premieres of Dragon Ball Daiama on October 11 and Dandadan on October 3. Other popular series such as Blue Lock, Uzumaki, Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World, and Sword Art Online are also returning this fall.

Written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, Bleach is considered to be among the best shonen manga series. It follows the adventures of teenager Ichigo Kurosaki, who obtains the powers of a Soul Reaper, allowing him to take on the duties of defending humans from evil spirits and guiding departed souls to the afterlife. The manga was serialized from August 2001 to August 2016 with its popularity spawning an entire media franchise that includes the anime television series adaptation by studio Pierrot, animated films, stage musicals, and multiple video games.