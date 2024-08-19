DANDADAN Anime Series Announces October Premiere Date With New Preview Trailer

The highly anticipated anime series Dandadan is set to premiere in just a few weeks. It was announced today the adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu's supernatural/paranormal manga will debut globally on October 3rd.

The anime series, officially announced last year, is produced by Science Saru. Fuga Yamashiro is directed with scripts written by Hiroshi Seku, character designs by Naoyuki Onda, alien and supernatural entity designs by Yoshimichi Kameda, and music composed by Kensuke Ushio.

For those unfamiliar with the source material Dandadan is a manga with a heavy focus on supernatural and paranormal activities. The series follows two high schoolers — one who believes in ghosts, but not aliens and another who believes in aliens but not ghosts. As they attempt to prove to each other that what they believe is real, they each encounter paranormal activities that result in the two of them obtaining powers.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a new trailer for the series, which includes a preview of the previously announced opening theme song "Otonoke" from Creepy Nuts. You'll also hear the ending theme song, "TAIDADA" from Japanese rock group Zutto Mayonaka de ii Noni., also known as ZUTOMAYO.

Seeing is believing. 👀



Take a glimpse of all the chaos yet to come in DAN DA DAN's latest trailer!



Worldwide streaming starts on October 4th, 2024 at 1:00am JST!! 👻😈#DANDADAN pic.twitter.com/R5I8bHsEYp — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) August 19, 2024

Dandadan will begin streaming on October 3rd with new episodes streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN, and Muse alongside their release in Japan. The official synopsis for the series reads:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

Theatrical screening of the first three episodes, titled Dandadan: First Encounter, will premiere in Asia on August 31, Europe on September 7, and North America on September 13th.

Unfortunately, the first six episodes of Dandadan were leaked online as part of the massive breach on Netflix and Crunchyroll. In addition to Dandadan, the entirety of Terminator Zero and Mononokee as well as the third season of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- were also leaked.