BLEACH's Creator Tite Kubo Might Have Just Hinted At A Sequel Being In The Works
Next month, Bleach will make a long-awaited comeback with its first live-action project. But perhaps Bleach is headed for an even bigger comeback as fans believe Tite Kubo could be teasing that a sequel may be in the works.
Tite Kubo, creator of Bleach recently made a suspicious tweet which has thrown the fandom into hysterics. An attached drawing seems to be hinting at some sort of "little sequel." Find out more inside...
Kubo took to Twitter to confirm a special Bleach-related book will be releasing later this year. An art collection, titled Bleach JET, will contain hundreds of color pages and never-before-seen drawings. Kubo informed fans of the project with a message, but it's the page’s sketch that garnered all of their attention.
The message is short, but features a drawing of Ichigo Kurosaki. The black-and-white sketch sees the hero sitting down, holding a book, wearing one of his many graphic t-shirts. However, this shirt in particular seems to have the words “and little sequel” printed on it.
Check out the tweet below:
Kubo has not said a word about a Bleach sequel in any way. Shueisha, the manga’s publisher, has not said anything either. At the moment the only manga project in store for Bleach is a special one-shot set to arrive this month to promote its live-action movie.
Bleach enthusiasts have been pleading for a sequel for quite some time, and while there aren’t any official plans indicating that it'll happen just yet, fans have their fingers-crossed that this tease is what it appears to be.
What do you think? Could this be the first incling of a Bleach sequel?
