BLEACH's Creator Tite Kubo Might Have Just Hinted At A Sequel Being In The Works

Tite Kubo, creator of Bleach recently made a suspicious tweet which has thrown the fandom into hysterics. An attached drawing seems to be hinting at some sort of "little sequel." Find out more inside...





pic.twitter.com/op5kg59vGv — 久保帯人 (@tite_official) June 3, 2018 Check out the tweet below:

Next month,will make a long-awaited comeback with its first live-action project. But perhapsis headed for an even bigger comeback as fans believe Tite Kubo could be teasing that a sequel may be in the works.Kubo took to Twitter to confirm a special-related book will be releasing later this year. An art collection, titled Bleach JET, will contain hundreds of color pages and never-before-seen drawings. Kubo informed fans of the project with a message, but it's the page’s sketch that garnered all of their attention.The message is short, but features a drawing of Ichigo Kurosaki. The black-and-white sketch sees the hero sitting down, holding a book, wearing one of his many graphic t-shirts. However, this shirt in particular seems to have the wordsprinted on it.

Kubo has not said a word about a Bleach sequel in any way. Shueisha, the manga’s publisher, has not said anything either. At the moment the only manga project in store for Bleach is a special one-shot set to arrive this month to promote its live-action movie.



Bleach enthusiasts have been pleading for a sequel for quite some time, and while there aren’t any official plans indicating that it'll happen just yet, fans have their fingers-crossed that this tease is what it appears to be.



What do you think? Could this be the first incling of a Bleach sequel?