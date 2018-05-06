Bleach Headlines

BLEACH's Creator Tite Kubo Might Have Just Hinted At A Sequel Being In The Works

BLEACH's Creator Tite Kubo Might Have Just Hinted At A Sequel Being In The Works

Tite Kubo, creator of Bleach recently made a suspicious tweet which has thrown the fandom into hysterics. An attached drawing seems to be hinting at some sort of "little sequel." Find out more inside...

Nebula | 6/5/2018
Filed Under: "Bleach" Source: Tite Kubo's Twitter
Next month, Bleach will make a long-awaited comeback with its first live-action project. But perhaps Bleach is headed for an even bigger comeback as fans believe Tite Kubo could be teasing that a sequel may be in the works.

Kubo took to Twitter to confirm a special Bleach-related book will be releasing later this year. An art collection, titled Bleach JET, will contain hundreds of color pages and never-before-seen drawings. Kubo informed fans of the project with a message, but it's the page’s sketch that garnered all of their attention.

The message is short, but features a drawing of Ichigo Kurosaki. The black-and-white sketch sees the hero sitting down, holding a book, wearing one of his many graphic t-shirts. However, this shirt in particular seems to have the words “and little sequel” printed on it.

Check out the tweet below:

Kubo has not said a word about a Bleach sequel in any way. Shueisha, the manga’s publisher, has not said anything either. At the moment the only manga project in store for Bleach is a special one-shot set to arrive this month to promote its live-action movie.

Bleach enthusiasts have been pleading for a sequel for quite some time, and while there aren’t any official plans indicating that it'll happen just yet, fans have their fingers-crossed that this tease is what it appears to be.

What do you think? Could this be the first incling of a Bleach sequel?
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...