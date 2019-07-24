Fan-Made BLEACH: THE THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR Second Episode Teaser Trailer Is Here

Have you been waiting impatiently for the second episode of the fan-made anime series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Well, your long waiting should end soon.

Fans who may have been waiting patiently for an official Bleach series will have to keep waiting. However, until that happens, how about taking the time out to watch the upcoming second episode of the fan series, Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War.



Many fans of the series were truly devastated when the anime ended without fully completing the story. Some took to reading the manga, but for others, that was not enough. With this in mind, a lot of fans have come together to finish the story themselves, and so far, the project is coming along well.



To make things feel more official, Johnny Yong Bosch, the man who played Ichigo in the original English dub, has returned to lend his voice to the project. You see, the first episode was released back in November of 2018. Fast forward eight months into the future and we finally get a teaser trailer of the second episode.



Things are moving along well, but rather slowly at the same time. It makes us wonder if the team will ever get around completing The Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE