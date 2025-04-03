BLUE MIBURIO Anime Gets Second Season, Set To Adapt Serizawa Assassination Arc

BLUE MIBURIO Anime Gets Second Season, Set To Adapt Serizawa Assassination Arc

Blue Miburo returns in winter 2025 with Season 2, adapting the Serizawa Assassination arc. Directed by Kumiko Habara, the samurai anime continues the founding saga of the Shinsengumi.

By GBest - Apr 03, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
Source: Miburo X

Fans of Blue Miburo can rejoice—Tsuyoshi Yasuda’s historical samurai anime will officially return for a second season, set to premiere in winter 2025. The new season will adapt the intense "Serizawa Assassination" arc, continuing the story of revolution, swords, and justice.

Here is a quick look at the teaser trailer for the second season that was released a few days ago:

They also released a teaser art visual poster for the 2nd season as well:

The first season of Blue Miburo aired from October 2023 and ran for two consecutive cours, broadcast weekly on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST via YTV and NTV, as well as their affiliate networks. International viewers have been able to follow the action through Crunchyroll, which streamed the series as it aired.

The anime is directed by Kumiko Habara (I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives., Surgeon Elise) at studio Maho Film, with Kenta Ihara (Uncle From Another World, Gamera -Rebirth-) handling series composition. Character designs were created by Yūko Ōba and Miyako Nishida, while Toshiki Kameyama oversaw sound direction. The anime’s powerful score was composed by Yuki Hayashi.

Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English under the title The Blue Wolves of Mibu, and describes the story as follows:

“Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice… and for themselves!”

Originally launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021, the manga has gained a steady fanbase, with 14 volumes released in Japan as of July 2024.

This isn’t Yasuda’s first hit either—his popular soccer manga DAYS inspired a TV anime in 2016 and several OVA episodes, while his earlier sports manga Over Drive received an anime adaptation back in 2007.

With its rich historical setting, layered characters, and dynamic action, Blue Miburo is set to heat up again in 2025 with even more political intrigue and swordplay. Fans can expect more details about the upcoming season in the months ahead.

Will you be watching this anime in the winter later this year? Who is your favorite character in the series? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts on the article!

