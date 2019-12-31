BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS: Check Out The Official Synopsis For The Mujina Bandits Arc

"Shinobi who have committted crimes are sent to Houzuki Castle, which is a prison exclusively for shinobi. That castle is located in an isolated island that's surrounded by the sea, and the shinobi who are imprisoned there have their ninjutsu sealed away. In order to atone for their crimes, they are to serve many years of penal servitude. A criminal claiming to be one of the former member of the Mujina Bandits was serving their time at that castle; A request arrives to Konohagakure Village from them. The contents of it roughly read, "Someone from the Mujina Bandits who are imprisoned in the castle are aiming for my life. If you save me, I'll give you information about the Bandits." The Mujina Bandits are a thieving group who make their livelihoods by stealing across many nations - Even the complete overview of that organization and its boss were a mystery. Since this was a unique opportunity for them to be able to obtain information about the Mujina Bandits, the Nanadaime Hokage, Uzumaki Naruto, decides to accept their request. The ones whom he assigned to this mission to infiltrate Houzuki Castle are his son, Uzumaki Boruto, as well as Sarada and Mitsuki. In order for Team 7 to protect their client's life, just the three of them head out to Houszuki Castle, which is a den full of rascals. They planned on sneaking into it. As expected, it was riddled with criminals: Will Boruto and his comrades be able to survive....?"