BORUTO: New Promo Released For Upcoming Anniversary Arc

Boruto will be meeting his father in a brand new arc, for the 20th anniversary. Hit the jump to watch the brand new footage for the upcoming arc!

The 20th anniversary of Naruto is approaching and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has something very special planned for fans. Recently, a new visual was released that teased Boruto meeting a younger version of his father. Now, a new promo video was released for the upcoming arc! Make sure to check out the the new footage that Crunchyroll has streamed, below!







Excited for the new arc? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! The arc, Hidden Leaf Village of the Past, is coming soon!

