BOZEBEATS Manga Set To End In SHONEN JUMP This Year
While only having a series that began only this January; it has been revealed that the short series Bozebeats will be coming to an end this May. Weekly Shonen Jump published the final chapter of Ryoji Harano's manga on Monday. But fret not dear reader! Not long after our final chapter in the magazine, we will be receiving the first and second volume of the series later this summer!
While the series is ending, this "priest expelling demons action story" will still be able to be read either through its own volumes or digitally. Sad for such a short series to hit a short end? Hoping that there will be a new story on the way? Share your thoughts in the comments!
