CALL OF THE NIGHT Season 2 To Premiere Exclusively On HIDIVE This Summer; First Teaser Trailer Released

AMC Network's anime streaming service HIDIVE announced that the second season of the supernatural romance drama Call of the Night will premiere this summer.

The anime adaptation of Kotoyama's Japanese manga was produced by Liden Films and aired its first season back in 2022.

The series follows 14-year-old junior high student Ko whose growing dissatisfaction with daily life leads him to begin wandering the streets at night. After meeting Nazuna Nanakusa, a mysterious vampire girl who introduces him to the allure of the night, Ko wants to become a vampire as well. However, in order to transform into a vampire, he must first fall in love with the vampire who bites him. And so begins his journey to develop romantic feelings for Nazuna.

Both the manga and anime adaptation of Call of the Night have been met with acclaim. The coming of age story has been praised for its unique take on the vampire trope was praised along its combination of romantic comedy and supernatural themes.

Fans have been waiting for the return of the series since the thrilling conclusion of the first season in 2022. Today's announcement was accompanied by a new teaser English-subtitled teaser trailer.

Ko overcomes his confusion about becoming a vampire and decides to "like" Nazuna, while Nazuna resolves to make Ko "fall in love" with her. Without understanding what "love" even is, the two of them spend their nights together in a frenzy. Meanwhile, Detective Uguisu Anko is closing in with her plot to kill vampires, not just Nazuna. A vampire's weakness is "anything they were attached to when they were human" and so they all try to get rid of this weakness before it's too late. But, Nazuna has no memory of her human life. What is Nazuna's hidden past? Why did Anko start killing vampires? And what is the "secret" that Nazuna and Anko share? For Ko, Nazuna, Anko, a fun "late night" doesn't end here... a new "night" begins!

“We're excited to present the highly anticipated sequel season Call of the Night Season 2 to fans this July as part of our upcoming Summer 2025 simulcast season,” said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE. “This stand-out supernatural romance drama with its human/vampire love story has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere and was overnight fan favorite when Season 1 premiered in 2022. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Season 2. Well it's here! And it will not disappoint!”

While most of us will have to wait until Summer 2025 for the premiere of Call of the Night Season 2, fans who attend Anime Expo 2025 will have a chance to see a sneak peek. A Call of the Night Season 2 panel will be held on Saturday, July 5th and will feature a sneak peek of Episode 2 plus a post-screening Q&A.