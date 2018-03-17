Capcom Confirms A Second Season Of The PHOENIX WRIGHT ACE ATTORNEY TV Anime Is On The Way

Capcom's Ace Attorney (Gyakuten Saiban) video game is receiving a sequel anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures that will premiere this Fall.

The Ace Attorney anime's season 2 is a go! Capcom confirmed the news on their official website. The official title of the sequel is Ace Attorney: To That Truth, I Object.



The staff from the anime's first season, including director Ayumu Watanabe, scriptwriter Atsuhiro Tomioka, and music composer Kaoru Wada are all returning to work at A-1 Pictures.



The first season premiered on Crunchyroll during the Spring 2016 anime season and was released on home video by Funimation. The first season of the anime adapted the first two Ace Attorney video games while the sequel will tackle the third.



The anime is one of the rare exceptions where the majority of fans prefer the English-dub over the subtitled version. With Crunchyroll and Funimation's partnership, dub-lovers make actually receive a simuldub this time around and won't have to wait for a home video release.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE