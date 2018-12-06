Catch The ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 World Premiere At This Year's ANIME EXPO
Earlier today Anime Expo announced the shocking news that would please fans, they have announced that they will be hosting the official world premiere of Attack On Titan season 3 on July 8th. Voice actors Yuuki Kaji and Bryce Papenbrook, the Japanese and English voices of Eren, they both will be in attendance of the event to discuss their experiences to the fans.
The third season of Attack on Titan will make it's official debut in Japan on July 22nd at 24:35 (effectively July 23rd at 12:45 a.m.) on NHK (the show will air at 25:15 in the Kansai region). Funimation will also be screening the recap film Attack on Titan: The Roar of Awakening recap film on July 10-11 in advance of its Japanese premiere. Funimation has acquired the home entertainment, video on demand, and broadcast rights of the series in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
This year's Anime Expo will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 5th to July 8th, with a pre-show event on July 4th.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you going to be attending this year's Anime Expo? Do you wish you could? Tell us what cosplay you would wear to the Expo in the comments below!
